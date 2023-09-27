Shoalhaven City Council has awarded new operating contracts for three of its beachside tourist parks.
At its Monday evening (September 25) meeting, council awarded tenders for management and operation of its Holiday Haven parks at Currarong, Huskisson Beach, and Swan Lake (Cudmirrah).
Lachmad Pty Ltd was awarded the contract for Holiday Haven Currarong; the South West Rocks-based firm was one of two prospective operators to bid.
C. Traunter and D. Smith won the contract for Holiday Haven Huskisson Beach, subject to the pair establishing a company to which the tender will be awarded.
Traunter and Smith were among eight total bidders for the contract; they are Huskisson-based.
L. Kite and S. Warner of Lake Tabourie were awarded the contract for Holiday Haven Swan Lake - also on the provision they establish a company to which the tender is awarded.
Holiday Haven is a group of 12 parks, owned by Shoalhaven City Council and run as its own business unit.
Another public tender for management and operation of Holiday Haven Kangaroo Valley was also advertised by the council in August.
