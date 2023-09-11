South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Council wins Cities Power Partnership award for climate action

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recovery into Resilience project coordinator Vince Di Pietro discusses some of the finer details of the local information hubs with Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, and State Member for South Coast Liza Butler. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Recovery into Resilience project coordinator Vince Di Pietro discusses some of the finer details of the local information hubs with Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, and State Member for South Coast Liza Butler. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Shoalhaven Council's response to the repeated climate-fuelled disasters hitting the region have been recognised by the Cities Power Partnership.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.