Shoalhaven Council's response to the repeated climate-fuelled disasters hitting the region have been recognised by the Cities Power Partnership.
Australia's largest local government climate alliance has presented Shoalhaven with its battler award, while Shoalhaven was also a finalist in the innovation award.
Both recognised council's resilience and dedication to climate action, particularly the Recovery into Resilience project that was launched after back-to-back bushfires, storms and floods.
The project spearheaded initiatives including installing renewable energy and storage batteries at 25 halls and facilities that also operated digital information screens to provide communication at all times - even in an emergency.
Judges in the battler award noted the Shoalhaven had been hit by climate fuelled bushfires, severe storms and floods that caused widespread damage throughout the region.
"Roads and bridges were washed out, homes were lost and council's ability to deliver critical services to its community was disrupted," they said.
"To ensure its community is better prepared and more resilient for future disasters, Shoalhaven City Council launched its Recovery into Resilience project.
"The project has seen council install renewable energy and storage batteries at 25 halls and facilities across the Shoalhaven, adopt best practice energy efficiency measures, lead a joint agreement with neighbouring councils to purchase renewable energy and much more," the judges said.
"Shoalhaven has demonstrated the true spirit of resilience and is battling hard to improve its resilience to climate impacts and to ensure its community is better prepared for the future."
