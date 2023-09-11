Shoalhaven Community Preschool is holding an open day to show off its new building and facilities.
After its Shoalhaven Street home for more than 60 years was demolished to make way for the Shoalhaven Hospital expansion, the preschool moved to a new, purpose-built facility in nearby North Street.
It was officially opened on August 25 by NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.
He and State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, were taken on a tour of the facilities, and now it is the public's turn.
The pre-school is opening its doors from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 16, so anyone can have a look at the facilities being used to help instill a love of learning in young children.
