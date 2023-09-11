People of all ages are invited to attend the South Coast Bravehearts Family Race Day at the Shoalhaven City Turf Club on Sunday, September 17.
The child protection organisation has ensured the day is friendly for all members of the family, with a range of free children's events including rides, crafts, face painting and competitions for the best dressed in purple.
There will also be raffles, along with all the action on the track.
Money raised during the day will support the Bravehearts Ditto Keep Safe Adventure Program within the region's schools.
Gates open at noon, with admission costing $10 for adults and $5 for pensioners, while children under 16 are free.
