Bravehearts Family Race Day being held at the Shoalhaven City Turf Club

By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 11 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 12:30pm
Bravehearts mascot Ditto has been working with local jockeys ahead of the big race day on Sunday, September 17.Picture supplied.
People of all ages are invited to attend the South Coast Bravehearts Family Race Day at the Shoalhaven City Turf Club on Sunday, September 17.

