Beer & BBQ Fest
Visit Kangaroo Valley
September means one thing in KV: it's time to fire up the barbie. The annual Craft Beer and BBQ Festival is back for a mega weekend of fun, flames and feasting. Meet the brewers and grill masters who make the whole weekend happen (and sample their tasty creations); catch the BBQ-off; see the adorable Noah's Racing Pigs; experience the raucous fun of lawnmower racing, and a brave few can test their mettle in the eating contest. It's all happening at The Friendly Inn, Kangaroo Valley, September 16-17.
READ MORE:
Race Day
For Bravehearts
Dress to the nines and have a flutter on the ponies, all while supporting the important work of NSW South Coast Bravehearts. Shoalhaven City Turf Club's upcoming race day is a special fundraiser for Bravehearts, to help their Ditto Keep Safe Adventure Program stay on the road and visiting regional schools. Enjoy the family-friendly day out, complete with face painting, carnival rides, raffles, and more this Sunday (September 17) from 12pm.
Youth Orchestra
Concert and Live Recording
It's time to reach for the stars with Shoalhaven Youth Orchestra, at their end of term concert... with a twist. To mark the end of term three, the concert will be recorded for a spectacular live album. The whole afternoon has an outer space theme: SYO's Junior Strings will perform some interstellar pieces and the Youth Orchestra will record their new CD of original works all about space. The community is invited to come along, hear the original compositions, and see these talented young musicians in their element. This Saturday (September 16), 4pm at Nowra School of Arts.
Get Ready
Shoalhaven Heads Rural Fire Brigade
Get set for bushfire season, with a helping hand from Shoalhaven Heads Rural Fire Brigade. The local fire station will throw open its doors this weekend for their annual Get Ready Day. Firefighters will be on hand with plenty of useful advice to make your own bushfire survival plan, plus there will be a barbecue, cake stall, and kids' activities. While you're there, take a peek at the station's new renovations. Drop in this Saturday (September 17), 10am-2pm.
READ MORE:
Arts in the Valley
Sculpture Trail
Already heading to Kangaroo Valley for the craft beers and barbecue? Add a little extra to your visit with Arts in the Valley. The stunning outdoor gallery at Wilburra Estate is gearing up for weekend two of two, and they can't wait to welcome you through the gates. See more than 100 large-scale artworks on the estate, while wandering through the rolling green fields. Open September 16-17, 10am-4pm. Take a look at the program and grab your tickets online at www.artsinthevalley.net.au
Show Jumping
Willinga Park
Witness the splendour of show jumping at Bawley Point. Everyone from young up-and-comers, to some of Australia's top equestrians are set to converge on Willinga Park, for a long weekend of thrilling competition. Event classes will run across September 14-17. For tickets and the full competition schedule, visit www.willingapark.com.au
Coming Up
Aussie Night Markets
The foodie favourite is back in Nowra this September. Catch two tasty nights of food trucks and stalls, a dedicated dessert section, carnival rides and games, jumping castles, and more. Two dollars will get you through the gate, and into food heaven. Swing by Shoalhaven City Turf Club on September 22-23, 5pm-10pm.
Coming Up
Marina Prior & David Hobson
Powerhouse duo Marina Prior and David Hobson are coming to Nowra with their most intimate show to date. In "The 2 of Us, Up Close and Pesonal", they will bring audience favourites and new songs to fans. Prior and Hobson will play Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, September 22. Get your tickets online, or at the box office.
