It's time to reach for the stars with Shoalhaven Youth Orchestra, at their end of term concert... with a twist. To mark the end of term three, the concert will be recorded for a spectacular live album. The whole afternoon has an outer space theme: SYO's Junior Strings will perform some interstellar pieces and the Youth Orchestra will record their new CD of original works all about space. The community is invited to come along, hear the original compositions, and see these talented young musicians in their element. This Saturday (September 16), 4pm at Nowra School of Arts.