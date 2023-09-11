Members of the Shoalhaven's growing Nepalese community got together to celebrate the women's festival Teej in the Nowra School of Arts on Saturday, September 9.
There were lashings of food, along with plenty of music and dancing on the night, traditionally held as women and girls wish for long lives for their husbands or future husbands.
The dance floor was dominated by the colour red - the colour of celebration in the Nepalese community.
Special guests during the night included Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward, and Shoalhaven City Councillors Paull Ell and Tonia Gray.
