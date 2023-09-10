After 11,000 kilometres on his pushbike to raise much-needed funds for defence and veterans' suicide prevention, Nowra's Michael Davey rode into Adelaide on Saturday, September 9.
It has been an epic few weeks on the road, ranging from Broome to Perth and now Adelaide as Dr Davey takes his Where's Wally costume on the return trip to the east coast.
"Broome was especially picturesque," Dr Davey said.
"After thousands of kilometres of desert, to see the beach brought a welcome smile to my face."
The west coast of Western Australia remained an extraordinary contrast.
He said north of Geraldton was a barren, arid landscape and with temperatures approaching 40 degrees, it was a challenge to ride through.
"I was able to better manage the heat this time and I never suffered dehydration, having drunk plenty of water," Dr Davey said.
The Indian Ocean Drive, a beautiful part of Western Australia, was a highlight.
"With wildflowers in abundance, sand as white as snow and gorgeous beaches, it was easy on the eye," Dr Davey said.
The south of the country brought with it many challenges.
"It was brilliant to finish the Nullarbor," Dr Davey said.
"Of all the highways in Australia, the Eyre Highway is the most demanding."
At almost 1,700 kilometres long, it has out-of-control wind, a narrow strip of bitumen, and no shoulder.
"With countless numbers of road trains which ran me off the highway," Dr Davey said, "the way was fraught with danger."
But it was not only the highway that presented problems, as Dr Davey was hit by a swarm of bees.
"In my red and white Where's Wally costume, the bees must have thought I was a flower," he laughed.
"At first, it felt as if I had been hit by a BB gun, they hit me that hard. When I realised I was covered in bees I totally freaked out. And the bike went all over the highway."
This wasn't the only time insects targeted him.
"As well as bees, plenty of insects swarmed me also, especially in the south of the country where numerous crops were in flower," he said.
"Golden canola meandered all the way to the horizon and bugs were in abundance. I ingested so many as I rode, I would have to be a biohazard, what with all the herbicides used in farming."
Dr Davey said people continued to provide support wherever he went.
"We've had numerous people stop in front of us and donate," he said.
"And people hand me money as I'm riding, which can be a bit sketchy."
Passengers often film Dr Davey as they pass him, with quite a few applauding him.
"What, am I in an opera?" Dr Davey said.
"But the reality is they applaud the effort, the incredibly long distance it is to ride a pushbike around Australia, something most people would not do. Well, not crazy enough to do."
Thus far, $76,000 has been raised for Soldier On.
To donate, visit www.apostieride4ptsd.com.au
