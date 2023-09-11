Telehealth is dialling in to the Basin View Masonic Village.
In a bid to overcome the obstacles of accessing healthcare in the regions, the aged care service is rolling out 19 mobile telehealth carts from next week.
On Monday (September 18), Basin View Masonic Village will host a demonstration day for the new telehealth service.
It's open to all residents, their families, and local health professionals. Anyone can ask questions, and get answers from the team.
Living regionally presents its own challenges for accessing healthcare - particularly when it comes to aged care.
Among the biggest: travelling to city-based specialists, and being stuck on long waiting lists.
Royal Freemasons' Benevolent institution (RFBI) CEO Frank Price said the organisation, which runs Basin View Masonic Village, aims to improve their residents' access to medical specialists with the in-house telehealth.
"Progressive health practices, including telehealth services, are vital to address challenges faced by older Australians living regionally," he said.
"Addressing these challenges will ultimately advance the process of diagnosis, and reduce the number of hospitalisations within the community.
"We're conscious that the goal is not to replace face-to-face appointments, but to better support health professionals in providing high quality care to residents when in-person visits are challenging."
Basin View Masonic Village general manager Melinda Benson added that local GPs already have strong ties with the village community.
She said connecting their GPs, and also residents' family members, with telehealth has immense potential.
"We are all very excited about the introduction of telehealth services at our village," Ms Benson said.
"It will allow our GPs to operate a more flexible model of care and make case conferencing with family members so much easier."
