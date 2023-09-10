Powerhouse duo Marina Prior and David Hobson have been on the road for months.
Their latest tour, "The 2 of Us, Up Close and Personal", is taking them almost everywhere, on an encore lap of Australia.
And when they reach the Shoalhaven later this month, they'll hit the halfway mark.
READ MORE:
Prior and Hobson are legends of song, beloved for their respective works in musical theatre and opera.
On stage they shine brightly, though on this tour the stars are coming down to earth.
As Hobson explained, this run of regional shows is an exceptionally intimate and personal follow-up to their previous tour: the well-received "The 2 of Us".
"We are doing material that we've done for a long time, but also we're doing new material. And we just find it exciting every night," he said.
"There's a lot of laughter... [the audience] is used to seeing us in a very structured and formal situation, but here, Marina and I can be completely ourselves.
"It's very close and personal, to be able to give them a kind of insight to what our lives are like behind the curtain."
Prior added "it's a more intimate, very casual show with lots of humour and a lot of chatting."
"Then it sort of takes a right hand turn and we do these huge, big sort of numbers as well," she said.
The pair's regional tour has 56 dates in total; Hobson and Prior have been on the road since July, and their final shows are running just before Christmas.
It's a mammoth effort for the entire touring crew, who is like "a family band" on the long journey, Prior said.
She added that it's well worth the trek - visiting fans in the regions is important to the musicians.
"It's just something that we love doing. As a performer in Australia, you can't sustain a tour just by dong the capital cities," Prior said.
"We have a great passion for taking what we do to people who can't necessarily get to the capital cities to see the big shows.
"We bring it [the tour] all over the place, to beautiful theatres and the audience is incredibly receptive... it's a great privilege to travel around the country like this and do what we do."
Marina Prior and David Hobson will play Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, September 22.
Get your tickets online, or at the box office.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.