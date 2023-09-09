Concerns raised about council support

It is very disturbing to hear all the misinformation about the referendum going around our community. As an example,some local residents believe that the Shoalhaven City Council has spent $3000 or $13,000 (depending on who you talk to) on Yes flags to be flown around the CBD.
This is not true. I, as a Shoalhaven resident, donated from my own money for those flags along with many other local people and organisations. A cheque was presented to the Shoalhaven City Council on September 4 on behalf of those donors. This money has come from the pockets of local people, not from the council income.
The referendum gives us all the opportunity to right wrongs and celebrate 65,000 years of continuous culture.
Julie Hopkins
How can the Shoalhaven Council provide $3000 towards the 'yes' vote signs when they should remain impartial in this matter? I for one am voting no in the referendum.
John Woods
Editors note: As indicated above the cost of the flags has been donated to council.
I was completely dumbfounded to read in your closing comments reporting on this meeting that "police were called to reports of possible rioting among people milling outside the council chambers". One must ask who made such a call and on what basis? I understand the meeting attracted a record crowd, the majority being in support of the referendum to recognise indigenous people in the constitution and a much smaller group against it. I was there for the duration and was one of the last to leave. As people left the meeting there was much relief and joyful celebration among the "Yes" group and a few more subdued huddled "Nos". At no point did I see any unpleasantness between the parties. Was someone hoping for a riot to serve their political means? I remain dumbfounded.
Ev Pettigrew
Every year many thousands flock to our shores seeking a new way of life. They do so because they realise we are one of the world's great democracies.
When the British colonised Australia they gave us our wonderful systems of government, where every citizen has an equal vote, and our court system which established law and order.
Our concern should not be with the "Voice" as such but with the "Referendum" which would imbed the "Voice" into the Australian Constitution.
Embedding the voice in the constitution would make it difficult if not impossible for governments to have control over excesses in the "Voice's" future activities.
It is important that we all Vote No at the Referendum.
Following the defeat of the Referendum our Indigenous brothers and sisters will still have a "Voice" to Parliament as they already have equal voting rights as Australian citizens.
Embedding the "voice" in the constitution would confer additional rights to Aboriginal people not available to the rest of the Australian public.
This is divisive, and not in the spirit of inclusiveness and fairness which is the Australian way.
Robert Hennessy-Hawks
During this year's Dementia Action Week (18-24 September) we are encouraging people to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the condition and how to make their communities more accessible to people living with dementia.There are estimated to be more than 400,000 Australians living with dementia and more than 1.5 million involved in their care - and those numbers are set to rise.As dementia diagnoses increase, it's important to learn more about the signs and symptoms and how to make our communities more accessible to people living with dementia. That's why this year's theme for Dementia Action Week (18-24 September) is 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future'.Many people can continue to live well with dementia, but it's important they feel supported in their community. Greater awareness helps to create discussion and break down stigma or barriers that could stop people from seeking help. Increasing our understanding of dementia can make a big difference to the lives of people around us who are impacted.There are things we can all do to make our communities more dementia-friendly. To find out how you can make a difference, please visit dementia.org.au.
Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe and Advisory Chair Bobby Redman
