South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Concerns raised about council support

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated September 12 2023 - 8:03am, first published September 10 2023 - 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Flags not council-funded 

It is very disturbing to hear all the misinformation about the referendum going around our community. As an example,some local residents believe that the Shoalhaven City Council has spent $3000 or $13,000 (depending on who you talk to) on Yes flags to be flown around the CBD.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.