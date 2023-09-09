South Coast Register
Shoalhaven down Avondale to claim back-to-back Illawarra rugby titles

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 9 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 6:22pm
Shoalhaven are Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers for the second year running after a 36-15 grand final victory over Avondale at Collegians Sports Centre on Saturday.

