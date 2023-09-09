A range of local organisations have come together to run family fun days in Nowra, Dapto and Warrawong as part of National Child Protection Week.
The government and non-government organisations have united under the banner of the South Coast Child Wellbeing Network to advocate for the wellbeing of local children and families, in an initiative unique to this area,
As part of that they held fun days in shopping centres at the three locations on Thursday, September 7.
Spokesperson Dr Samantha Lukey said the days were held to provide families with "a soft entry" to the various organisations dealing with child wellbeing.
"The parents don't have to any association with child protection per se, it's just what we call soft entry," she said.
While child abuse and neglect was one of Australia's most significant social problems, with about 178,000 Australian children coming into contact with the child protection system during one year alone, Dr Lukey said the focus was on education rather than punishment.
Gift bags were given to parents accessing the fun days, providing information on things including supports available, parenting information and assistance.
"The focus is very much on early intervention and prevention, so our goal or our aim is to prevent families ending up in the child protection system," Dr Lukey said.
"It's all about information and support early in the life of challenges families might be facing, rather than things becoming so significant that child protection services have to come in and play the role that they do in children's lives."
Dr Lukey said there was plenty of support, advice and even parenting programs available to help parents raising children and dealing with the significant transition points in young lives.
The demand for support was "hugely" increasing, Dr Lukey said.
That support and demand for services will be discussed during the SCCWN's annual conference in Kiama on Tuesday, September 19.
The theme for this year's conference is 'Being supportive starts with being supported' with keynote speaker Manny Kassiotis from Cara House, along with Tracy Cairns, Zeljka Jovanovic and Louise Hall presenting workshops.
"Our Child Protection Week Conference supports the professional development of 200 staff in the region each year, with the family fun days increasing awareness of local services for local families who might otherwise not engage with us," Dr Lukey said.
"Any local services who support children, young people and their families within the Illawarra and Shoalhaven areas are eligible to participate in the network and we welcome new members."
