South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Iroquois 894 helicopter removed and taken for repairs

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 8 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Iroquois 894 helicopter on the back of a low loader, ready for transport to the Fleet Air Arm Museum. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
The Iroquois 894 helicopter on the back of a low loader, ready for transport to the Fleet Air Arm Museum. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

One of Nowra's best-known landmarks, the Iroquois 894 helicopter mounted on a pole outside the former tourist information centre, has been removed.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.