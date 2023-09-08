One of Nowra's best-known landmarks, the Iroquois 894 helicopter mounted on a pole outside the former tourist information centre, has been removed.
The Navy took the helicopter down early on Friday, September 8, for a maintenance inspection and renovation at the Fleet Air Arm Museum at HMAS Albatross.
The helicopter was last inspected 10 years ago and was considered overdue for another review to determine what work needed to be done to return it to an appropriate condition, and ensure it could continue to be displayed.
The aircraft was craned off its mount on the southern side of the Nowra Bridge on the Princes Highway and transported by truck to the museum.
Navy representatives said the timeline for re-installation would not be known until technicians had an opportunity inspect the helicopter and see what repairs were needed..
