The St Georges Basin Dragons and Illaroo Kangaroos will write their own team's history this Saturday.
One of the two impressive sides will see their 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield campaign come to an end, while the other will go on to face the Milton-Ulladulla Panthers in a battle for premiership glory.
The sides split the season series with one another this year, each snatching a 1-0 win.
There isn't a lot that separates them and because of that there's an evident level of respect between them.
"It's finals football, you have to be ready to put in a big performance," Illaroo's Jarvis Strand said. '
Strand was one of the heroes in the side's elimination final over Huskisson, securing a clutch header to break the scoring lock in the 90th minute before the side went on to win 2-1.
He said that when it comes to finals time you can expect to see the best from every player out on the field.
"You know that every player from every team wants to win and it's up to you to go out and show that you want it more," Strand said.
Illaroo will have to take their chances earlier this week than they did against Husky, with a fast start seen as crucial in Strand's eyes.
"I think the key to winning tomorrow will be taking our chances early," he said.
"Last week we should have got on the board in the first half instead of letting it go 90 minutes without a goal."
Illaroo are packed with weapons across the green, which has helped them to get to the level they have this year.
One of those weapons is Alex Cheyne, who is a huge x-factor for his side.
"He is definitely our X-factor player for tomorrow," Strand said.
"He's not a secret weapon by any means, even if you know who he is and how he plays, stopping him is another thing all together."
With this being the first semi-final clash for the first grade Illaroo side in more than a decade, it really is an exciting time for the club.
"The team is buzzing," Strand said.
"We have had two nice training sessions this week with plenty of smiles and laughs all-round."
"Knowing that a win can take us and me to our first ever seniors grand final is such an awesome prospect."
It won't be an easy task for the Kangaroos with the experienced reigning-premiers St Georges Basin motivated after dropping their last match to the Milton-Ulladulla Panthers.
They were unable to book a direct flight to the grand-final and you can be sure there will be some added motivation for the side heading into tomorrow's match.
Despite the 2-0 scoreline against the Panthers, it was a tough game and one that really could have gone either way.
Basin's head coach James Gallemore kept it simple and said their attack had to be much stronger.
"It's really simple, we have to hit the back of the net," he said.
Further adding that he'd like to see more composure in the final third then what they showed last week.
Basin have been strong all year, especially in the second-half of the season, where their electric attack caused many a problem for their opponents.
If they are at their best, they are a team that are very hard to beat.
"We just have to focus on our brand of football and be really patient to create the right opportunities."
Gallemore said that he thinks the Basin crowd will give his team the extra jolt they need out on the field, with three grades playing on the day.
"The X-factor will be the Basin crowd," he said.
"With all three grades playing knockout football tomorrow, we know we'll be well supported."
"Our club has had a fantastic season so far and we have loyal members and families who will be out in force to support the boys."
The St Georges Basin Dragons and Illaroo Kangaroos kick off tomorrow, September 9, 3pm at South Nowra football grounds.
