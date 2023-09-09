South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Arts

Greer Taylor's gravity-defying work inspired by grief

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 9 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good grief leads to stunning art for sculptor Greer Taylor
Good grief leads to stunning art for sculptor Greer Taylor

One of the stunning pieces featuring in Sculpture in the Valley that launches today (Saturday, September 9) is a gravity-defying entry by artist and poet Greer Taylor.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.