Good grief leads to stunning art for sculptor Greer Taylor

One of the stunning pieces featuring in Sculpture in the Valley that launches today (Saturday, September 9) is a gravity-defying entry by artist and poet Greer Taylor.
Called Collecting Tears, it has been created by threading, which exhibition curator David Ball described as "soft engineering".
"The way is is made is actually its aesthetic structure," Ms Taylor explained.
"It's a vessel created in space, completely transparent, and the aesthetic structure is what holds it together."
The artist who lives on the top of Cambewarra Mountain spent three days using threads to collect two hoops placed around the base of a tree estimated to be hundreds of years old.
"It's a stunningly beautiful thing," Ms Taylor said.
Yet it has been inspired by grief - which has been the driving force behind Ms Taylor's work in recent years.
"It's a work about grief, and much of my work is about grief these days," she said.
That grief was "acknowledging the losses that we're experiencing every day all around us, and to realise that we're really acknowledging how much we love the earth, and that's a really powerful motivator".
Ms Taylor said coming to an understanding and appreciation of grief "changed my life".
"People are so afraid of grief, they tend to think it's going to lock them up, and terrify them, but I have learnt that it is the most powerful activator. It makes you see the world with such incredible vitality."
Her changed view of the world was sparked by a quote from prolific author Stephen Jenkinson - "We do not need hope to proceed, we need grief to proceed".
Ms Taylor said she had never been a fan of hope, but it took her a while to understand what grief was, and how much power it carried.
But when that understanding arrived, it came with energy and power.
"I just had this absolute sense of understanding, and it was like every receptacle in my body was turned on, and I just tuned into hearing and understanding grief, and not being afraid of it in any way," she said.
"It's just telling you what you love - that's it, that's what grief is.
"And what more beautiful thing is there than that?" Ms Taylor said.
"And when you love something, you'll do everything you can to protect it."
Grief was the focus of a four-week project Ms Taylor did during the Sculpture in the Gardens in 2021.
"I wanted to create a work that was acknowledging the grief that we all experienced during the fires," she said.
During that four weeks she interacted with about 400 people, getting them to bandage small wire trees and stitching ribbons with words of grief, before hanging them in a tree.
"Basically, I dropped people into grief," Ms Taylor said.
The response was obvious, she said, after seeing their bodies soften while working on the project.
"All the people who happened to turn up were basically my teachers," she said.
While most of her work centred on environmental grief, Ms Taylor said her sessions came across a woman grieving the loss of a loved one.
Because Ms Taylor had written poetry about grief, she shared those words in a way that connected with the woman.
"I have experienced the relief in people for having someone like me to wrap words around the things that they feel are overwhelming," she said.
Ms Taylor was quick to point out the difference between grief and despair, saying they were "very different animals".
And she hoped people attending Sculpture in the Valley would be able to share her grief for nature.
"It's an invitation to each of us who visits to acknowledge the tears that the earth is crying, and that we all are collectively crying, and if we allow them to flow, we will allow an upsurge of love," she said.
"And when we're in a state of loving something, we just can't help but look after it, and care for it.
"It just doesn't make sense to do anything else."
