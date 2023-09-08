South Coast Register
History beckons for Illawarra rugby grand final combatants Shoalhaven and Avondale

Agron Latifi
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:15pm
Mark Brandon from Shoalhaven and Avondale's powerful No 8 Tevita Vea are key players fro their respective teams. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
Rugby is more than statistics but sometimes the numbers don't lie.

