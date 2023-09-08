Education Department officials are visiting Nowra next month to listen and learn from the region's early childhood educators.
The October 16 visit is among 10 being conducted across the state as part of CE Connect - a new approach to engaging with the sector, discussing key issues, providing information on programs and regulatory matters, and hearing from the early childhood education and care workforce.
The on the road sessions follow ECE Connect Online in June, which involved more than 10,000 early childhood education and care professionals attending webinar sessions addressing issues including wellbeing in the workforce, self-assessment, allergen management, safe sleep procedures and safe transportation of children.
Additional webinars will be held in November to ensure the events are accessible for all teachers and educators.
The department has planned more face-to-face visits across the state in 2024.
Education Department secretary Murat Dizdar said ECE Connect was "a great opportunity for the department to connect with the sector and to hear about the issues that are most important to them".
"Our return to face-to-face engagement this year has been long awaited and demonstrates our commitment to listening and learning from teachers and educators," he said.
