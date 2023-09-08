South Coast Register
Education

Education Department officials visiting Nowra to speak to educators

By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:39am, first published 10:30am
Early childhood educators will have a chance to discuss issues of concern when Education Department officials visit Nowra as part of ECE Connect. Picture by Pixabay.
Education Department officials are visiting Nowra next month to listen and learn from the region's early childhood educators.

