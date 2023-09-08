Ulladulla and Werri Beach surfers take on SURFTAG champions

Boardriding Clubs from the NSW Central Coast, Sydney, Wollongong and South Coast will all be heading to Queenscliff Beach, Manly this weekend to contest the 2023 Woodhill Estate Agents SURFTAG competition.
The first event of the 2023 SURFTAG series will include women's, men's and master's divisions with $15,000 prizemoney on offer.
In the Women's Division, South Coast's Ulladulla Boardriders will be up against defending Women's Surftag Champions North Narrabeen and Cronulla Girls Boardriders in round one, with Werri Beach taking on Queenscliff and Scarborough Boardriders.
Ulladulla have named a strong team that includes Kiera Buckpitt, Bella Wilton and Rubie Reents with Keira's brother Ben named in the Men's team alongside Chad Elkins and Aidan Parsons.
Long Reef Boardriders won last years SURFTAG SERIES ahead of fellow Northern Beaches Club North Narrabeen who will be represented in the Women's Division by Laura Enever, Tru and Jesse Starling, Kyla Whitfield, Elle Northey and Ruby Trew.
The North Narrabeen Women's team is the most successful in SURFTAG history having won a total of eight titles.
READ MORE:
In the Men's Division Ulladulla and Werri Beach will surf off against each other in Round 1 and will need to finish on top of Mona Vale and Cronulla Sharks Boardriders to advance to the Quarter Finals.
Avoca Boardriders are the defending Men's SURFTAG Champions and will be represented by Teague Robinson, Sandon Whittaker, Byron Stapleton, Finn Hill and Zac Patterson.
Werri Beach Boardriders won the Men's SURFTAG in 2009 and will be led by the experienced Dean Bowen with Holly Wishart and Lucy Darragh spearheading the Werri Women's team.
"It's great to see so many surfers representing their local boardriding clubs in this year's series", SURFTAG SERIES Contest Director, Steve Harrison said.
"Tag Team surfing always creates pressure situations and with over 200 of the state's best surfers competing it will be interesting to see who can best handle the pressure".
Events will kick off tomorrow morning on Saturday, September 9, at Queenscliff Beach in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.