RFBI Berry Masonic Village raises money to support those in need

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:45pm
Masters at work on the grill during the day. Picture supplied.
A recent fundraiser in Berry has raised a significant amount in support of the Royal Freemasons' Benevolent Institution Benevolence Program which contributes to a number of community programs and initiatives across the country.

