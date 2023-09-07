RFBI Berry Masonic Village raises money to support those in need

A recent fundraiser in Berry has raised a significant amount in support of the Royal Freemasons' Benevolent Institution Benevolence Program which contributes to a number of community programs and initiatives across the country.
The local event held by the RFBI Berry Masonic Village, included a sausage sizzle, raffle and garage sale run by the Auxiliary Club.
It was a resounding success with the event raising a total of $1,555 for the program.
The highlight of the event organisers said was undoubtedly the mouth-watering sausage sizzler, which drew residents, families, community members and the construction workers who are currently onsite to expand and refurbish the Village.
The raffle was also a big hit, offering exciting prizes generously donated by local businesses and community members.
A highlight of the draw was a beautiful quilt made by Marilyn Kellett, a member of the Village Auxiliary.
"We were overwhelmed by the incredible support we received from our residents, their families and the wider community," said Wendy Bowker, Manager of RFBI Berry Masonic Village.
"This fundraiser was a heart-warming reminder of the strength of our community and our collective commitment to helping those in need."
Special guests John Miller, Master of the Lodge and Bernard Charter, from Lodge Broughton, were invited to draw the winning raffle tickets and announce the lucky winners.
The ladies Auxiliary donated the major prize that was won by David Armstrong one of the retirement village residents.
The Auxiliary Club's garage sale, hosted by Irene Birks, President of Auxiliary, Marilyn Kellett and Lyn Healey provided a treasure trove of unique items, from vintage collectibles to household goods.
The Village Auxiliary Club plays an integral role at RFBI Berry Masonic Village, running a weekly kiosk and supporting residents to enjoy activities and outings.
"I am extremely grateful for our Auxiliary Club members, they are an indispensable part of our village family and bring joy to both our residents and our staff," Ms Bowker said.
"I would like to extend a very special thank you to everyone who joined us for our sausage sizzle and made our fundraising event such a success, and to all our staff, especially to Mary Mieli, our lifestyle officer, for making this day so amazing"
Contributing businesses to the event:
