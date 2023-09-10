South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Meet Mimi, a 12-year-old Kiama student who teaches Auslan to her friends

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
September 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auslan interpreter Bethany Vaughan-Floyd, 12-year-old Mimi Nguyen and Auslan teacher Maria Roccon. Picture by Anna Warr
Auslan interpreter Bethany Vaughan-Floyd, 12-year-old Mimi Nguyen and Auslan teacher Maria Roccon. Picture by Anna Warr

Mimi Nguyen started primary school completely reliant on her Australian sign language interpreters; now she freely signs with friends after some lessons.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.