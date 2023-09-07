Chris Vider has spent time chatting to a former ballerina with the Russian Ballet, and a former classical pianist with the New York Philharmonic.
They were among the 5000 people in the Shoalhaven who rely on Community Transport to get to and from medical appointments and the things they need to participate in all aspects of life.
But the vital service that helps so many people stay connected to their communities is in desperate need of more volunteers drivers and assistants.
Community Transport area manager Shane Baker said about a dozen more drivers and a handful of extra assistants were needed to help the many clients in the Shoalhaven.
Mr Vider is one of 42 volunteer drivers with service in the Shoalhaven, and said he got to meet some amazing people while taking them to appointments.
"Some of the stories are unbelievable, really cool and it's very rewarding," he said.
He signed up three years ago after seeing a bus drop off client across the road from his home, and he realised it would be a good way of giving back top the community.
Other volunteer drivers tell of similar experiences when driving clients to and from a wide range of activities.
For some it is medical appointments in the local area or further afield with specialists.
For others it is shopping trips or even regular visits to hairdressers, maintaining routines and independence, along with a sense of connection to the community.
A volunteer driver in the Shoalhaven for the past six years, after three years helping in the Snowy Mountains, Polly Oldfield said she got "a lot of satisfaction" from being involved.
She said she heard many "unbelievable" life stories while driving clients to appointments in Sydney.
"You meet some really interesting people, a lot of the time you're chatting non-stop all the way to and from," she said.
Tony Bell was one of the more experienced drivers with seven years under his belt.
He said the work was "very rewarding", with his days of volunteering "fairly full".
At the other end of the scale retired doctor Mark Hehir had been out just twice as a driver, after going through the process of qualifying and training.
"It does take a bit of time, a bit of organisation," he said.
"I wanted to do something in the community, and this fitted the mould of what I wanted to do."
Greg Denny was among several volunteers who continued giving up time to help the community while battling medical issues.
He said being involved with Community Transport had played a role in his recovery from cancer.
READ MORE:
"It's keeping you active, keeping your mind active, and keeping you connected to the community," he said.
Mr Baker said the service focused on supporting its volunteers through whatever challenges they faced.
"We provide services to our volunteers, while they're still volunteering," he said.
"The first thing we'll do is find out how we can support any of our volunteers who need that support."
Mr Baker said many of the volunteers had developed strong friendships with their peers, and looked after each other.
Shoalhaven Community Transport has a fleet of vehicles ranging from regular cars to people movers and small buses to help people get around the region.
Many of the clients are frail and elderly, and all volunteers are trained in using lifters, hoists and mobility aids.
The service also covers the cost of all checks and requirements including first aid certificates, before volunteers go through an induction.
"There's a lot involved in getting our volunteers in the position of providing transport," Mr Baker said.
But all the volunteers agreed it was worth the effort.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.