Little athletics has returned with a bang in the Shoalhaven.
The season officially kicked off on Tuesday, September 5 with the athletes showing up ready for a strong season on both the track and in the field.
The sizeable group was made up of returning athletes, a number of new faces, and quite a few interested individuals checking out the sport for the first time.
The U11s had an exciting evening as they were able to try the javelin for the first time which is always a big moment for the youngest in little athletics.
The club's 'Tiny Tots' got to try out the new equipment that was purchased during the off-season.
Two separate records were broken to start the season.
READ MORE:
Airlie Stevens broke the U13 girls' 1500m record that had been standing for two years.
Hamish McLaren broke the U17 boys' javelin record, a mark that had stood for a whopping 14 years.
The last event of the evening was a 1000m race that was done in good spirits.
Some of the junior athletes raced against McLaren. They were given a 200m head start in the race to see who could stay ahead of him.
U11's girls' Annie Dziubinski fought hard to the end and kept a good 70m in front of him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.