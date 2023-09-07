South Coast Register
Shoalhaven little athletes break records in athletics season opener

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:24pm, first published September 7 2023 - 3:00pm
The Shoalhaven little athletes returned to the track this week. Picture supplied.
Little athletics has returned with a bang in the Shoalhaven.

