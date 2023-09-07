South Coast Register
Getting older means taking a tumble raises more concerns

By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 8 2023 - 10:09am, first published 7:30am
Grumpy Old Man: I think I'm falling for the ages of man
There are various ways of describing the different stages we go through as we age.

