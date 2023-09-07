A new observatory has been opened at Wollongong University's Shoalhaven campus in a coup for students, academics and Shoalhaven Astronomers Club members.
John Gould from the Shoalhaven Astronomers said the opening on Wednesday, September 6, was a "quantum leap" for the club and the university.
"Today marks a major milestone in astronomic endeavours in the Shoalhaven," Mr Gould said.
"It allows the community to view the wonders of the universe in the comfort and safety of the lecture theatre."
Mr Gould said the club had been running outreach activities including community viewing nights and taking telescopes into caravan parks during holiday periods for about 30 years.
But safety concerns put an end to that, leading to plans to build an observatory on the university campus, where images from a donated telescope can be beamed directly onto screens in a lecture theatre.
"As the doors of the Shoalhaven observatory open, we're not just celebrating the launch of a structure, we are opening a window of wonder and discovery for the community by unlocking a gateway to the cosmos."
Mr Gould hoped the observatory would be a source of education and inspiration for local students, "and hopefully nurture a sense of curiosity and discovery of the universe".
Shoalhaven campus manager Chris Hadley said the observatory had also generated interested among UOW researchers because it was in a dark site.
He said the observatory was "bringing science to the community", and he looked forward to using it as part of outreach programs with high school students.
"We would love to expand the STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] subjects that we offer," Mr Hadley said.
Much of the cost for the observatory was contributed by the state government through the stronger country communities program.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, said the opening was an exciting occasion because it showed how "group of volunteers that had a vision managed to get a result".
He said it was unique for a regional university.
He said for centuries people had been fascinated by the night sky which had challenged the greatest minds.
"Socrates wrote about the stars before the birth of Christ," Mr Ward said.
And he was pleased researchers, students and local residents would all have access to the observatory and the secrets of the cosmos that it would help unlock
"For me, astronomy compels the soul to look up," Mr Ward said.
