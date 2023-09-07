Bundanon has announced its new exhibition season, Miwatj Yolngu - Sunrise People, opening to the public in late October in the Art Museum with official opening weekend activities taking place on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5.
The newest exhibition presents the work of 13 senior and emerging Yolu artists from across the Yirrkala Community in East Arnhem Land, exploring interwoven stories of land, water, and sky.
Similar to Bundanon's location in the Shoalhaven region, Yirrkala is a place where fresh and saltwater meet.
This new exhibition explores storytelling, ecology, and materiality in the works of Yolnu artists, and brings to light the centrality of weather patterns and ecological systems within Yolnu culture.
Miwatj Yolngu translates to 'sunrise people' in Yolu Matha (Yolu tongue). Geographically, Miwatj refers to the furthest north-eastern part of Arnhem Land that receives the morning sun, as it rises in the east.
Yolu artists enact cultural traditions through the expression of both sacred and secular narratives. The use of materials from local lands is an important part of this practice, encompassing natural ochres, uwayak (bark painting) and larrikitj (memorial poles).
Exhibiting artists include;
READ MORE:
Some of the artists in this exhibition have pioneered the use of reclaimed materials, such as Gaypalani Wanambi, one of the few younger Yolu women working with discarded and scrap metals from nearby bauxite mining sites, as well as senior Yolu artist Nogirra Marawili's repurposed dance boards and signature magenta hue salvaged from discarded printer cartridges.
Dhambit Munugurr will present paintings in a vivid palette of cobalt blue capturing secular narratives relating to family, while Djakau Yunupiu, will present a recent body of work depicting an interpretation of a sacred story relating to the constellation known as the Seven Sisters.
Artists from The Mulka Project employ audio-visual technology in the documentation of ceremony, cultural history and the creation of new media artworks, including Gutiarra Yunupingu who has become one of The Mulka Project's leading cinematographers.
Bundanon CEO Rachel Kent said that she is "delighted" to unveil the newest exhibition to the public.
"We are delighted to exhibit these significant works by Yolu artists from the Yirrkala Community," she said.
"For Bundanon, this upcoming exhibition season fosters new relationships with outstanding artists and organisations from across the country."
"The works in Miwatj Yolu highlight Bundanon's ongoing commitment to promote creativity, research and connections to living culture."
For more information visit: bundanon.com.au/miwatj-yolnu.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.