Bundanon announces newest season for 23/23 calendar - Miwatj Yolngu - Sunrise People

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 13 2023 - 3:27pm, first published September 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Work from Bundanon's newest exhibition season - Miwatj Yolu - Sunrise People. Picture supplied.
Bundanon has announced its new exhibition season, Miwatj Yolngu - Sunrise People, opening to the public in late October in the Art Museum with official opening weekend activities taking place on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5.

