Get ready to immerse yourself in a comprehensive class where you will get the chance to design your own box of assorted chocolates. Explore the various types on offer through engaging discussions and exciting tastings to gain a deeper understanding of the world and characteristics of each chocolate. After creating your chocolates, guests are given the chance to package the handmade chocolates and take them home or give them to someone as a gift. The workshop will cost $58 and will take place on September 8, running from 2pm to 3:30pm at the Treat Factory in Berry.
You don't have to be a farmer to find something of interest at the 2023 Berry Small Farm Field Days. The event will be held at Berry Showground and is the perfect event for the whole family to get involved in. Get up close and personal with animals, learn about sustainable living practices, eat tasty food, and enjoy so much more at this local annual event. The day will kick off at 8:30am and run until 4pm on September 8.
Get to experience fine art, exciting music and tasty food all in the one stunning location at 'Sculpture in the Valley' in the Kangaroo Valley. Over 100 works from Australia's established and emerging artists will be available to purchase. The exhibition offers an intimate rural setting and expansive valley views for outdoor sculptures and a professional standard exhibition space for indoor sculpture works. The event will run from 10am to 4pm on September 9.
Spring is in the air, and the Milton-Ulladulla Orchid Society is showcasing a dazzling display of locally grown orchids. Come on down to the Civic Centre on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10 to enjoy the perfume from some of the native orchids, on both days there will be items for sale as well as demonstrations and raffles.
The Ulladulla Harbour Markets are run by the members of the local unit of Marine Rescue NSW and have become an institution in the seaside town over the past several years. The markets are held on the second Sunday of each month, with the craft, produce, and speciality stalls attracting visitors to the Shoalhaven town from far and wide. From delicious food, to great coffee, along with local growers and designers, there really is a little bit on offer for everyone to come down and enjoy. The markets open early and run until late in the afternoon.
