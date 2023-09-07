South Coast Register
What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 11:35am
Sculpture in the Valley returns for 2023. Picture supplied.
Chocolate Galore

Excite your senses

Get ready to immerse yourself in a comprehensive class where you will get the chance to design your own box of assorted chocolates. Explore the various types on offer through engaging discussions and exciting tastings to gain a deeper understanding of the world and characteristics of each chocolate. After creating your chocolates, guests are given the chance to package the handmade chocolates and take them home or give them to someone as a gift. The workshop will cost $58 and will take place on September 8, running from 2pm to 3:30pm at the Treat Factory in Berry.

