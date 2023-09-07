The Ulladulla Harbour Markets are run by the members of the local unit of Marine Rescue NSW and have become an institution in the seaside town over the past several years. The markets are held on the second Sunday of each month, with the craft, produce, and speciality stalls attracting visitors to the Shoalhaven town from far and wide. From delicious food, to great coffee, along with local growers and designers, there really is a little bit on offer for everyone to come down and enjoy. The markets open early and run until late in the afternoon.