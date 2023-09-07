South Coast Register
Southern Branch U13s close out regular season undefeated, turn focus to semi-final clash against Hills

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
Updated September 7 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:15pm
The undefeated Southern Branch U13 team (pictured) head into finals football as the clear favourite. Picture supplied.
The U13s Southern Branch boys have been on a historic tear all season en route to an undefeated season as they key in on the most important matches of the season over these next two weeks.

