The U13s Southern Branch boys have been on a historic tear all season en route to an undefeated season as they key in on the most important matches of the season over these next two weeks.
The Andrew Timbs-coached side finished up the regular season last weekend with a record of 23 wins, 1 draw and zero losses.
Timbs said that from the jump the camaraderie and togetherness of the group helped propel them to the level they've been at all year.
"Being close mates on and off the field has really helped a lot, it's been a great season by the boys so far, it's not over yet," he said.
After closing out the regular season strong, the side now turns their attention to their semi-final battle against fourth-place Hills at Jamison Park Field, this Sunday, September 10.
Hills finished up the season with a record of 13 wins, 3 draws and 8 losses, with Branch defeating them in each of their last three meetings.
The first clash between the sides saw Branch narrowly escape with a 3-2 victory, however Southern Branch put down their foot in the next two, winning 8-2 and 2-0 respectively, the latter of which came in the last round.
Timbs said one of the things that has impressed him most about his side this season has been their ability to adapt to the conditions of a synthetic pitch, considering that the side doesn't get the chance to practice on one.
READ MORE:
"Obviously the playing surface is different, but the actual bounce of the ball, the speed of the ball, there's a lot to adjust to and it's taken us awhile to get our heads around it," he said.
"I've been impressed by the resilience of the boys when it has been close on the synthetic, which there's been a number of games like that this season, so to go through undefeated is pretty impressive."
"This weekend will all be about finishing our chances, we create so much, it's just about putting the goals away to put them to be early."
Timbs has been with the coach of the side for several seasons, and said being able to see the growth of the players on the green and off the field as individuals has been one of the best aspects to the job.
"It's great to see where they've come from as individuals and as a team," he said.
"I've had them for awhile so to see where they've come from to what they are now individually and as a squad, it's something for me to proud of because I've had a part in that, but it's also the dedication of the players to want to get better and strive for those goals we want to achieve."
"We've got a benchmark set for next year now, there's only one thing we can do to get better if we don't win the grand-final, is to not have that draw."
Southern Branch U13s kick off on Sunday against Hills at 10:30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.