South Coast Register
Home/News/Business

IMB Bank posts profit for 2022-23 results, expects rates to drop

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 7 2023 - 7:57am, first published 7:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMB Bank CEO Robert Ryan delivered a 23.1 per cent increase in profit to members in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
IMB Bank CEO Robert Ryan delivered a 23.1 per cent increase in profit to members in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

The fastest and longest series of interest rate rises in Australian history is not putting strain on IMB Bank borrowers, yet.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.