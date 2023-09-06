A picturesque property overlooking Kangaroo Valley has been transformed into a gallery as Sculpture in the Valley makes its return to the South Coast over two weekends in September.
The gardens of Wilburra Estate in Barrengarry have been turned into an open canvas, showcasing more than 100 works from sculptors across the country, including many from the South Coast and Southern Highlands.
Among them is award winning sculptor and curator of this year's Sculpture in the Valley, David Ball from the Southern Highlands.
He will share his insights on sculpture and the exhibition through guided tours around what he described as an "extraordinarily fantastic space".
He encouraged people to attend the event, being help on two weekends - September 9 and 10, and again on September 16 and 17.
"This is a great spot to come, because this is a quality sculpture show. You'll get good work here straight from the artist," Mr Ball said.
"I don't think anybody can come here and be disappointed really.
"The bottom line is you'd have to be blind or just emotionally crippled to come up here and not get something out of it."
The event has attracted sculptors from all over Australia, with one coming from Perth to exhibit alongside others in a show gaining in reputation and standing.
Mr Ball said he wanted to see that growth continue.
"I'd like to see this show grow into a great stage for sculptors, because there are some great sculptors locally, and also nationally," he said.
The works on display as part of Sculpture on the Valley range from fine and delicate pieces inside a marquee, to large items boldly taking pride of place in the landscape.
Among the large items is one from Mr Ball.
"It's just purely two forms coming together that works in the landscape, and all suggestions are up to the viewer," he said.
"It's open to interpretation, people can get what they like from it - I don't try to define people's thinking, I like to keep it open."
Another Southern Highlands artist exhibiting in the landscape is Gary Christian, with his two Threshold pieces.
He said they were based a feature of the Shinto torii gate - marking the path from the material world to the sacred.
"It's a spin on that in that moving from our material world to the natural, the gateway's getting narrowed, it's a bit banged up, there's not a lot of opportunity left," Mr Christian said.
He is one of the artists in the running for more than $38,000 in prizes that will be presented by special guest Peter Garrett and judges Janet Laurence and Michael Snape during the official opening at 11am on Saturday, September 9.
Everyone attending the exhibition has a chance to win a $500 cash prize $500 by snapping a photo at the exhibition and sharing it online.
They can even help award the $5000 people's choice awards by voting for their favourite sculpture.
The exhibition at Wilburra Estate, 32 Smarts Road, Barrengarry, opens from 10am to 4pm daily, except for Sunday, September 17, when it closes at 2pm.
Entry tickets are $10 and children under 18 have free entry.
A full list of the programmed events is available from the website artsinthevalley.net.au.
