Just 55 per cent of emergency department patients treated on time

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:00pm
Shoalhaven Hospital treated just 55.2 per cent of people presenting to its emergency department within the clinical guideline times, during the June 2023 quarter. File photo.
Shoalhaven Hospital was the worst performing in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, and one on the worst in the state, when it came to treating emergency department patients on time, according to the latest Bureau of Health Information data.

