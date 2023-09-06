St Georges Basin ladies win bowling fours grand-final

Last weekend the South Coast District Woman Bowling Fours finals were held.
In a tough pool of teams, St Georges Basin was again to prove themselves as a haven of strong bowling talent.
The Michelle Dean led - Basin side first had to battle against Bomaderry led by Deb Scala. Basin was absolutely dominant in the quarter-final clash, dispatching of Bomaderry 29-4.
The Basin team made up Dean, lead Annie Swinbourne, second Leanne Darcy, third Siretta Dawson, next had to battle the Tracey Holt captained - Milton-Ulladulla in the semi-final.
In a more competitive affair, Basin was again to cap off a strong win 24-14 over Milton to advance to the title game.
The title game saw Basin take to the green against Bomaderry.
Bomaderry's lineup included - lead Deidre Miranda, second Rosa Burns, third Collen Winstanley, and skipper Kathy McMahon.
The game initially was very close, but Basin again just showed too much class en route to a 20-12 win to cap off their undefeated run.
