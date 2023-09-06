Two licensed clubs have come to the aid of boater safety on Jervis Bay.
Club Jervis Bay and the St Georges Basin Country Club have each contributed close to $15,000 to cover the costs of replacing the twin engines on Jervis Bay Marine Rescue boat, JB20.
They have also put in about $3500 each for defibrillators for the Marine Rescue unit.
As a result of the clubgrants donations JB20 and the air berth are being taken to the Woollamia boat ramp in coming days, for removal from the water.
They will be trucked to Albion Park where South Coast Suzuki Marine will remove the old motors and fit the new ones.
They will also service and refurbish the air berth.
JB20 is expected to be back in action, protecting the boating community, by September 16.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said the support from the two clubs was "wonderful".
"We couldn't operate without great support from clubs like this, and we're just very grateful for this assistance which will go a long way towards supporting Marine Rescue Jervis Bay into the future," he said.
Mr Barrell said Marine Rescue enjoyed strong support from clubs across the state, which was based on building strong relationships and partnerships
"We're very, very lucky here on the South Coast to have that strong relationship, particularly with Club Jervis Bay and St Georges Basin Country Club, which will go a long way to supporting the unit," he said.
The Jervis Bay unit is also receiving a new rescue water craft, similar to a personal water craft or jetski, to help with its rescue activities.
Mr Barrell said the new rescue water craft would enhance the unit's capabilities.
Jervis Bay Marine Rescue members will be training on the new rescue water craft with personnel from Sussex Inlet Marine rescue over coming days.
