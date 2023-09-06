The musical Frozen JR is coming to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre from September 29 to 30 as a highlight of the school holidays.
The magical musical will highlight the talents of more than 90 children from the Junior Albatross Musicals.
The enchanting story, based on the 2018 Broadway musical, brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage.
The show features all the memorable songs and characters from the animated film, in a story of true love and acceptance between sisters who discover the hidden power and bond of sisterhood when faced with danger.
With the theme "together is the key" Frozen JR is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.
"Excitement is building for the children aged between 10 and 15 years who are realising that show dates are getting closer, and preparations now include rehearsing on completed sets and trying on their costumes," said director Julia Armstrong.
"The children have been working hard and meeting weekly since March to prepare for this show."
As always, the amazing sets and production quality of an Albatross Musical Theatre Junior performance will delight audiences.
Frozen JR is the seventh production since the JAM program started in 2017.
Last year's show Honk JR won awards at the Canberra Area Theatre awards for sets, lighting and costumes.
READ MORE:
The same award-winning team have outdone themselves this year in creating a snow covered Arendelle.
Many of the children getting ready to shine on stage are experienced performers, while there are also newcomers who have benefited from months of vocal and performance training by experienced educators.
Tickets are on sale now and are selling fast.
There are four shows - Thursday September 28 at 5.30pm, Friday September 29 at 1.30pm and 7.30pm and Saturday September 30 at 2pm.
Contact the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre box office on 4429 5757 or online at shoalhavenentertainment.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.