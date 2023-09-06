South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

More than 90 Junior Albatross Musicals performers to feature in Frozen JR

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 6 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rylee Williams who plays Olaf, Jay Weissel (Sven), Kiera Sater (Elsa), Gaby Black (Anna) and Kent Ellery (Kristoff) rehearse ahead of their performances in Frozen JR, with many of the other cast members watching on. Picture supplied.
Rylee Williams who plays Olaf, Jay Weissel (Sven), Kiera Sater (Elsa), Gaby Black (Anna) and Kent Ellery (Kristoff) rehearse ahead of their performances in Frozen JR, with many of the other cast members watching on. Picture supplied.

The musical Frozen JR is coming to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre from September 29 to 30 as a highlight of the school holidays.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.