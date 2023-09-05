As the Nowra Show Society prepares to celebrate 150 years at its annual show in February, the society is seeking entrants for the 2024 Nowra Show Young Woman competition.
it will be held ahead of the annual show, with judging taking place of November 18, 2023, with the winner announced at the Nowra Show Ball that night.
Last year was the first year the society adopted a new, state-wide modern name for what was previously known as the Showgirl competition, which had been part of the Nowra Show since 1963.
However the competition's aim remains unchanged - to find a person best suited to represent the area's rural young women.
Competition coordinator Jessica Apperley said the competition "remains a relevant and rewarding experience, with many young women benefitting from the personal and professional opportunities that result from participating in the annual event".
The past two Nowra Show winners, Imogen Clarke and Lisa Horner, were both selected as state finalists, participating in a week long behind-the-scenes experience at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Imogen was also named runner-up in The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman in April 2022.
"The competition is regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious rural competitions in New South Wales and provides an excellent opportunity for young women to gain valuable experience and make new friends, while having a chance to win great prizes," Ms Apperley said.
Anyone interested in entering is invited to find out more by requesting an information package from info@nowrashow.org.au.
Entrants must be aged between 18 and 26 on May 1, 2024, and will be sponsored by a local business chosen by the individual or linked through the show society.
The winner of the 2024 Nowra Show Young Woman Competition will compete at the zone final hosted by the Penrith Show Society next February, with the zone winners progressing to the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Four of the past six Nowra Show winners have been successful in being selected as a state finalist, attending the Sydney Royal Easter Show for a week as guests of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW.
2023 winner and state finalist, Lisa Horner, represented Nowra at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April this year, and encouraged any interested young women to take the opportunity to step outside their comfort zone and embrace the opportunity to create some lasting memories.
"It has easily been the highlight of my year and gave me experiences and opportunities I wouldn't have had if I didn't step out of my comfort zone 12 months ago," she said.
After being announced as the 2022 state runner-up, Imogen Clarke spent many weekends travelling around NSW and interstate visiting local Agricultural Shows.
"The best thing about the competition is the opportunity to see different parts of not only your local show, but other surrounding shows, and there are lots of weird and wonderful activities," she said.
"I raced motorised eskies in Hay, shook hands with the best boiled rice cooker in Condobolin, judged hotdog eating competitions, presented numerous awards and met some all-round fantastic people.
"The competition gives you the opportunity to network with similar people from different areas and you learn different ways to do things, not only in the show environment but also in everyday life," Ms Clarke said.
"The volunteers that drive agricultural shows are the most supportive and welcoming people I have come across."
Young women considering entering the competition or who want further information are encouraged to obtain an information package by contacting the Nowra Show Society info@nowrashow.org.au
