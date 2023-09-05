South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Entrants sought for the annual Nowra Show Young Woman competition

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 6 2023 - 10:54am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Entrants in the 2023 Nowra Show Young Woman competition in the thick of the show's action. Picture supplied.
Entrants in the 2023 Nowra Show Young Woman competition in the thick of the show's action. Picture supplied.

As the Nowra Show Society prepares to celebrate 150 years at its annual show in February, the society is seeking entrants for the 2024 Nowra Show Young Woman competition.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.