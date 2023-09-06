South Coast Register
Milton-Ulladulla, St Georges Basin, and Illaroo are the remaining three in contention for the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 6 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Illaroo's Lachlan Thevenin winding up the kick on Sunday. Picture by Tamara Lee.
The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers, St Georges Basin Dragons, and Illaroo Kangaroos are the last remaining teams in the hunt for the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield premiership.

