The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers, St Georges Basin Dragons, and Illaroo Kangaroos are the last remaining teams in the hunt for the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield premiership.
After a tough first round of finals clashes, the stage is set this weekend for the final two teams to be named to the grand final match.
Either the St Georges Basin Dragons or Illaroo Kangaroos will see their seasons come to an end this Saturday.
Let's not get ahead of ourselves though and first catch you up on last weekend's clashes.
Every match this season between first-place Milton-Ulladulla and second-place St Georges Basin have been well contested battles and the semi final was no different.
The final 2-0 scoreline doesn't tell the whole, as it was a match that was truly very even for a significant portion.
Basin got off to the quicker start and created the first opportunity of the match after a ball was whipped in by Jordan Reid from the right, however the final execution by Basin's attack was just off target.
Milton, despite a slow start, found their footing and at the 20 minute mark were awarded a free kick outside the box after Lochi Wall was brought down following a strong run.
Skipper Nathan Avery stepped up for the set piece. He initially drove the ball into the wall but managed to regather and lift it into the path of Jaxon Scholtz who headed it home to give Milton the lead 1-0.
Basin arguably had the better of possession in the first half, but were unable to find the equaliser before the whistle was blown.
Coming out of the break the Panthers looked a lot less frantic than they did in the first 45 minutes.
Looking to quickly get a second on the board, they were twice denied thanks to strong goalkeeping from Dave Coventry, who replaced Bailey Brown at halftime.
Basin continued to push for an equaliser while Milton looked to extend their lead.
Toby Baker unleashed a stinging right foot drive that was only thwarted thanks to a quality diving save from Kevin Castle.
READ MORE:
Castle stepped up big time, having to deal with a consistent and quality attack from Basin, that he was able to stop every time.
Milton continued to create quality chances as well, with another strong run from Wall resulting in the game-deciding corner.
After the initial cross, the ball fell back to Dave Freeman who picked out Milton's Zach Pullinger with his second effort, and the defender made no mistake, redirecting the ball into the top corner to round out the final score to 2-0 and book the Panthers a direct ticket to the grand-final match.
Reflecting on the win, Milton coach Nick Palagyi said the team wasn't at their best today, but was proud of the adjustments the team made in the second-half.
"Finals can often deliver slightly muted performances and we know we weren't at out best today, particularly in the first half," Palagyi said.
"We made some adjustments during the break though and the boys responded really well."
"We know Basin very well now and we knew there was no way they would do anything other than come at us with all they had."
"They made it a really challenging day, but ultimately we created enough and did enough with our chances to secure the result."
The Illaroo Kanagroos have done what no other first-grade side in their club has done over the past decade, moving into the qualifying final after downing the Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls, 2-1, in a down-to-the-wire clash on Sunday.
It wasn't the best mental start for the Kangaroos with both their third grade and reserve sides getting eliminated from this year's competition, however, they were determined to be the exception.
"The thought of Illaroo losing in every grade probably crossed the mind of a few people watching, however we weren't thinking that way," Illaroo's Jarvis Strand said.
Both sides battled back and forth in the first half, with several opportunities on offer for either side, however neither was able to successfully break through and the scores remained locked at 0-0 heading into the halftime break.
The second-half was a tug-of-war affair with both teams having strong patches of dominance. The defence for both Huskisson and Illaroo stepped up big time as they looked to keep the sheet as clean as possible.
The game really began to get heated heading into the final frame with the Seagulls picking up four yellow cards in regular time.
Extra time would be where it opened up for the Kangaroos.
Evan Leedham whipped in a left footed free kick from the right hand side of the pitch, and Strand managed to slip through and nod it home for his first goal of the season, giving his team the 1-0 lead.
Huskisson fought back just minutes later, as they took full advantage of a mistake in the Illaroo throw-in, with Tim White taking off and nailing the equaliser.
Just as penalty shootouts became a real possibility, a Huskisson yellow card resulted in a free kick for Illaroo.
Leedham sent another strong ball into a dangerous area, with the goalkeeper in two minds about what to do, the ball bounced in the six yard box and into the far corner of the goal to seal the semi-final victory for Illaroo.
Reflecting on the win, Strand said it's been amazing to be a part of one of the strongest Illaroo teams in over a decade, and credited defense as being the ultimate catalyst in their win.
"The key was our defence on the weekend, we always believe we will score goals but keeping their attack quiet was absolutely key," he said.
"Husky's defence scrapped hard and were tough to break down, determined defending kept our attackers chances to a minimum."
"They were certainly up for the challenge physically and weren't scared of the occasion."
Strand said it was a very meaningful moment for him to get that goal and help propel his side to the win.
"The win for me was huge, it was my best performance of the year," he said.
"I do so much for the club off the pitch and it was incredible to get that goal to break the deadlock and lead on the pitch too."
"If we'd gone out on the weekend, I'd have been left with so much regret knowing how good the team can be and that we're in with the best chance I've ever had to take it all the way."
Illaroo will now take on St Georges Basin in the qualifying final this Saturday, September 9, 3pm at South Nowra Field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.