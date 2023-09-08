South Coast Register
Craft beer festival coming to Bulli Showground at the end of October

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 9 2023 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
Michael Stagni is behind the Craft Beer Market Festival coming to Bulli at the end of October. Picture: Robert Peet
The second incarnation of the Craft Beer Market Festival has quadrupled in size and is ready to welcome thousands to Bulli Showgrounds on October 31.

