Road closures and traffic changes as part of the Nowra Bridge project

There will be changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway at Nowra from the night of Sunday, September 10, as work on the Nowra Bridge project nears and end.
Over coming weeks the final layer of road pavement will be placed on the Princes Highway between Mattes Way and Moss Street, and on sections of Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge Roads.
Work will be carried out in two stages, with the first stage starting this weekend.
To minimise the impacts to road users, work will be carried out at night between 6pm and 7am, from September 10 to Thursday, September 21.
Temporary lane closures, stop/slow traffic conditions, and a reduced speed limit of 40 kmh will be in place.
Local road closures will be required during this night work, however resident and business access will be maintained.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during the work to advise motorists of changes.
Bolong Road will be closed between the Princes Highway and Beinda Street for three nights from September 10 to 12.
Light vehicles will be detoured via Beinda Street, and heavy vehicles will be detoured by Railway Street, and then Cambewarra Road and Meroo Road.
Bridge Road will be closed between the Princes Highway and Hyam Street for one night on Wednesday, September 13.
During this time, a detour will be in place for all vehicles via the Princes Highway, Moss Street and North Street.
Fairway Drive will be closed for one night on Monday, September 18, and there will be no access to the golf course or the wharf during work hours.
Illaroo Road will be restricted to left-in and left-out only for three nights from September 19 to 21.
Motorists will be detoured via the Beinda Street roundabout and via the Princes Highway, Moss Street and North Street.
Heavy vehicles will be restricted from using the right turn out of Bolong Road onto the Princes Highway for three nights from September 19 to 21.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controls.
