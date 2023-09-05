It was a weekend of dominance for Shoalhaven FC, with success across both grades contesting the Football South Coast Community Competition grand-finals.
The Shoalhaven FC women came into the match hot off a semi-final win over Tarrawanna 3-1, as the minor-premiers looked to make Wollongong United their next victims en route to premiership glory.
Shoalhaven was able to get off to a flying start when they opened their scoring account just five minutes in.
They were able to get the ball rolling with some strong lead up work by Sophie Martin and Kaitlyn Sennitt led to Rachel Guess finishing off the goal in style at the far post.
Despite the fast start, the score would remain locked at 1-0 until the 79th minute.
Shoalhaven had dominated the majority of the match up until this point but had just not be able to convert their chances up close, while there was a period of chance for Wollongong also who found their footing midway through the second half.
On the 84th minute, it was Guess again playing a key role as she sent in an accurate corner, which led to a powerful header from perennial goal scorer Shaylee Meehan, breaking the goal line and hearts of the Wollongong United team.
Shoalhaven had officially won the grand-final to the tune of 2-0 when the whistle blew.
As the final whistle sounded the bench stormed the field, a mixture of screams and tears alike as the side embraced, celebrating a near perfect season.
"The pure look on their faces as the whistle went was the best part of the victory," head coach Brad Banks said.
"It's a special thing to watch and be a part of a group of players from different footballing backgrounds and at different times in their lives come together to perform every week for each other."
The return of the Shoalhaven FC's women side has been a tremendous success with Banks seeing much similarity to the dominant female teams of the region at the turn of the decade.
"This is the first season of Shoalhaven FC women, however I felt that we have shown the spirit of the dominant Shoalhaven City Women's teams of the late 90's and early 2000's."
"They were some great teams and had some amazing players and I hope that we can replicate their success."
"These players have written their own piece of Shoalhaven footballing history that can never be taken away."
It has been a big operation behind the scenes at Shoalhaven FC and Banks wanted to acknowledge all those that helped the club reach their potential this season.
"We would like to thank and recognise our extended team, all our families and friends for the support that they have given our players this year," he said.
"Mark, Ian and Gary and the executive the Shoalhaven District Football Association for showing the vision to support this initiative in Women's football."
"We would also like to thank Brayden Betts for all the hard work he put in to engage sponsors and get the club off the ground this year and the new management team."
"Finally, a massive thank you to our Sponsors."
Dunn & Williams and Integrity RE, Soilco, Brattan Engineering, South Coast Apparel and Nowra Toyota.
"Without these sponsors there literally would be no chance for these ladies to have the opportunity to come together for this amazing season."
