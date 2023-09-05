NSW Premier Chris Minns has met with business leaders from across the Shoalhaven during a visit to the region.
Business Milton Ulladulla president Matt Dell said the lunch meeting in Nowra discussed a range of issues including the lack of availability of housing and child care.
"There were a lot of things discussed around employment," Mr Dell said.
While the gathering was organised as an intimate lunch with representatives of business chambers in Nowra, Sussex Inlet and Milto-Ulladulla, Mr Minns also spent time chatting to others at the Farmgate Restaurant.
"He was getting a feel for everything," Mr Dell said.
"He seemed interested in getting the real answers from people locally."
The lunch was organised by State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, who said the discussions were expected to bring about changes to training in child care.
She said the TAFE in Bomaderry cut its childcare course last year, and the government was looking at having the course reinstated "so we can attract young people into that - whether that's through school-based traineeships where they can start in their last two years and when they do leave school they can move straight into a job".
Ms Butler said the lack of child care was "a real barrier to people returning to work".
Earlier in the day Mr Minns and Ms Butler were joined by Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib as they ventured out on the water with Jervis Bay Marine Rescue.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said it was a great opportunity to show what the unit's volunteers did, while also discussing Marine Rescue's work across the state.
The group headed out the ocean-going rescue vessel JB41 to "see some of our dedicated volunteers in action", Mr Barrell said.
Ms Butler said the state of the art boat was "amazing to go on".
She said the visit was a timely reminder that "Marine Rescue plays such an important role up and down the coast of NSW."
After performing more than 115 rescues last financial year, Jervis Bay Marine Rescue was going "from strength to strength" Mr Barrell said, with a new rescue water craft arriving in coming days.
