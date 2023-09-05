South Coast Register
Rescission motion defeated in an eventful council meeting

By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 11:30am
A large crowd attended Shoalhaven Council's chambers on Monday night for another vote on supporting the Yes case in the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Shoalhaven Council has endorsed its support of the Yes campaign to the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament during an eventful meeting on Monday, September 4.

