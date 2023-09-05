Shoalhaven Council has endorsed its support of the Yes campaign to the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament during an eventful meeting on Monday, September 4.
A huge crowd filled the council chambers and spilled out into adjoining areas for the vote, sparked by a rescission motion after council voted to support the Yes campaign at its meeting the previous week.
The crowd was dominated by people carrying Yes signs, but there was a strong smattering of No supporters.
One of the key arguments against council supporting the Yes campaign focused on spending and estimated $3000 of ratepayers' money to install flags in the Nowra CBD.
However that argument dissipated before the meeting even began, when Yes supporters presented council with a $3000 donation.
But that did little to quell the emotions that were running high in the gallery, with Mayor Amanda Findley having to repeatedly stop debate and ask for quiet.
Before the debate even began councillors heard from Kangaroo Valley lawyer Sara Waddell who said it was "entirely appropriate for council to take a leadership role" on the issue.
And she presented a long list of other councils that had thrown their support behind the Yes campaign.
Hayley Longbottom told the council the constitution covered all the country and, "I believe that we absolutely need to be in the constitution to govern what we need to govern as Aboriginal sovereign people.
"Our people should rightfully take our place within this, to inform policy that right now is made about us, without us," she said.
As part of its support, council is planning to install flags in the Nowra CBD.
Ms Longbottom said flags were not unusual in Nowra.
"We see them at Christmas time and there's plenty of people that don't believe in Christmas as well," she said.
However deputy mayor Paul Ell said political flags contravened council policy - although that issue had limited discussion as the debate was cut short when the rescission motion was put to a vote after only four councillors had a chance to speak.
Cr Ell said he "despaired about the division this motion has caused in the community, and I think there is a better way" that included acknowledging "there are a multitude of views right across the community".
He stressed he was not debating the merits of the question being put in the referendum, just whether council should put resources into supporting one side.
And community feedback showed "There is a clear message that, at best, the community is divided over whether we should be doing this or not," Cr Ell said.
He also noted the way support for the Yes vote was falling, according to opinion polling, as more organisations and councils put their weight behind the campaign.
Council's decision to install Yes flags, "I don't think it's done any service to the Yes cause", Cr Ell said.
Cr Mark Kitchener also said council's support for the Yes campaign, "potentially alienates the undecided who don't like to be told by local government what to do or how to think".
He said it had, "Intensified an argument within the community that is becoming increasingly divisive."
Cr John Kotlash said the growing list of councils, corporation, sporting organisation, religious groups and politicians from all sides supporting the Yes case showed "it is a just and reasonable thing to do".
And he hit out at people promoting the message of 'if you don't know, vote no', saying, "Don't be wilfully ignorant, you have a responsibility to find out."
He called for the motion to be put, ending the debate.
But not before Mayor Amanda Findley made a few comments.
She said it was important for council to support the Yes campaign.
"If you've got nothing to say, then don't say anything at all, and that taking positive action is sending a clear message of positivity to the people that we have responsibility for in our city," Cr Findley said.
Flying flags supporting the Yes vote in the month leading up to the October 14 referendum sent a message to the local Indigenous community that "we see you, we hear you, we support you and we want your success," she said.
The rescission motion was lost seven votes to five, supported by Crs Paul Ell, Mark Kitchener, Greg Watson, Patricia White and John Wells, with one of the rescission motion's signatories, Serena Copley, absent from the meeting.
But that was not the end of the night's events, with police called to reports of possible rioting among people milling around in front of the council chambers following the vote.
However only a handful of people remained when officers arrived.
