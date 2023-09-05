South Coast Register
16A The Basin Road, St Georges Basin

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
September 6 2023 - 8:30am
Tranquil coastal lifestyle
3 Bed | 1 Bath | 2 Car

  • 16A The Basin Road, St Georges Basin
  • $950,000 - $1,040,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra/Callala Beach 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

Nestled on a spacious half-acre block, with established trees, native shrubs, and meticulously crafted gardens, this exquisite home is a serene oasis.

