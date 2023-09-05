Tranquil coastal lifestyle

Nestled on a spacious half-acre block, with established trees, native shrubs, and meticulously crafted gardens, this exquisite home is a serene oasis.
As you step inside, you're greeted by a warm and welcoming ambience, where polished floors guide you to an inviting living area.
French doors seamlessly connect this space to a charming verandah, allowing you to bask in the beauty of the outdoors. Surrounding the home, lush gardens create a natural haven.
The heart of the home lies in the open-plan kitchen, which merges with a spacious dining room.
Another set of elegant French doors lead you to an expansive undercover entertaining deck, the ideal spot for hosting gatherings.
Each bedroom is equipped with built-in robes.
There is a convenient lock-up garage and carport, as well as additional parking for up to six vehicles, boats, or vans.
A mere 340 meters away, the local jetty and pristine waters prove a real treat for fishing and boating enthusiasts.
Imagine strolling down to the jetty's edge, a stone's throw from your doorstep, or launching your vessel from the nearby boat ramp, just 1.9 kilometres around the corner.
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to embrace a lifestyle of serene coastal living.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.