A new multicultural hub is planned for the Shoalhaven, to better support the region's growing migrant population.
A report from the Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra showed about 3500 people from non-English speaking backgrounds moved to the Shoalhaven during the five years from 2016 to 2021.
That transition in the Shoalhaven's population is accelerating, as migrants move to the area to take advantage of new employment opportunities, according to MCCI CEO Chris Lacey.
He said there were now more than 16,000 people living in the Shoalhaven who were born overseas and at home spoke a language other than English.
Some of those had banded together in recent times, Mr Lacey said, forming the Shoalhaven Nepalese community association, and a new group for members of the Sikh community.
"There's been a fairly substantial change in the population makeup in the Shoalhaven, and there are many more migrants living and working in the Shoalhaven than ever before," he said.
However there are few facilities and services available to support the Shoalhaven's growing migrant population, which is why the MCCI is looking to establish a multicultural hub in the region.
The hub will operate "a little bit like a neighbourhood centre", Mr Lacey said, fulfilling a range of roles in supporting people in the community.
That included working with employers to create and support the workforce needed for the Shoalhaven's economic growth; performing social welfare work, helping people from different cultural backgrounds access the services and support they needed in areas ranging from NDIS to aged care; and community development working with established associations and community groups, building connections and a sense of belonging.
Mr Lacey said research on a multicultural hub in the Shoalhaven began several months ago, and included workshops in May as part of the community consultation process.
The Shoalhaven multicultural group had been heavily involved in the process, which last week spread to discussions with NSW Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi.
Shoalhaven Council and Mayor Amanda Findley have also been strong supporters.
"It's fair to say that everyone thinks it's a good idea and that it's needed," Mr Lacey said.
Funding applications have been lodged amid discussions with the state and federal governments, with Mr Lacey saying they had applied for close to $2 million to fund the multicultural hub at 6.4 full-time equivalent staff over the next three years.
The MCCI has offered to provide just on $1 million in funding to help the hub provide close to 6000 hours of support each year.
Mr Lacey said the level of support being offered by the Wollongong office administrative team, taking care of things such as marketing, finance, communications and human resources, help keep the costs low.
The organisation has already have secured funding to expand homecare services for elderly migrant people into Nowra.
Mr Lacey said while he hoped to have homecare staff on the ground in the next couple of weeks, the service would eventually be run out of the multicultural hub.
He is looking for premises from which to locate the hub, and said he was looking for "a place for the community to form a connection with".
