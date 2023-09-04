The State Government is stepping up its disaster preparation ahead of the bushfire season.
With memories of the Black Summer bushfires still ripe in many minds, Premier Chris Minns has visited the Shoalhaven RFS headquarters to announce a major boost to funding for the state's Reconstruction Authority.
The additional $115 million will, he said, provide "enhanced preparedness for natural disasters in the future".
"This is an important and, I think, exciting announcement for disaster preparedness in NSW," Mr Minns said.
He stressed the importance of putting in money before disasters hit, because "You can save lives and save property by putting an initial investment in first."
That came on the back of 60 disasters declared in NSW in 2022, which severely damaged or destroyed about 20,000 homes and left a bill of around $5 billion, Mr Minns said.
And worse was to come, he said.
"Unfortunately, due to climate change and global warming, we're going to see more natural disasters in Australia and not less."
Mr Minns said the additional funding could be used in a variety of ways, including finding a more efficient way of buying emergency supplies for affected communities, a greater investment in hazard reduction with the RFS, putting in place more utilities for the SES, or providing increased communication with communities about keeping properties safe during fires or floods.
Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said the government had already increased preparation work ahead of the bushfire season.
He said 100 extra mitigation crew members had been put on to complement the work of the state's 70,000 RFS volunteers, who were "working incredibly hard in terms of mitigation, in terms of prevention".
He paid tribute to the state's RFS volunteers.
"I want to thank everybody who's going to pick up a hose and support their communities," Mr Dib said.
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, lived through the Currowan fire and said preparation was the key to preparing for whatever nature had to offer.
"Being prepared is the way that you will all keep safe," Ms Butler said.
