South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our People

St Georges Basin ladies defeat Culburra to win South Coast District Senior Fours

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
September 2 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Georges Basin' winners Gwen Buick, Vicki Baker, Patricia Hutching, and skipper Leba Yatevatu with District president Helen Hastings. Picture supplied.
St Georges Basin' winners Gwen Buick, Vicki Baker, Patricia Hutching, and skipper Leba Yatevatu with District president Helen Hastings. Picture supplied.

In a tough series of contests, the ever formidable St Georges Basin side rolled to victory to claim the 2023 South Coast District Senior Fours title.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.