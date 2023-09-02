In a tough series of contests, the ever formidable St Georges Basin side rolled to victory to claim the 2023 South Coast District Senior Fours title.
The battles began with the Rae Martin-led Bomaderry side taking on Robyn Taylor's Milton-Ulladulla squad in a tough contest which Bomaderry won.
However they would drop their semi-final contest to Helen Neilsen's Culburra team.
Leba Yatevatu's St Georges Basin side went on to beat Wendy Garnett's Bomaderry team in a close affair.
Basin kept on rolling as they defeated Sussex Inlet led by Julie Sigsworth in the semi-final.
In the grand final clash Basin would square up against a formidable opponent in Culburra.
It was a hard fought clash with talent on either side, but St Georges Basin were able to get the better of Culburra and win the title for 2023.
The final winning Basin team was made up of lead Gwen Buick, second Vicki Baker, third Patricia Hutching, and skipper Leba Yatevatu.
The runner-up Culburra side consisted of lead Eileen Hunter, second Marilyn O'Day, third Gail Scott, and skipper Helen Neilsen.
District president Helen Hastings presented Culburra with their certificates, with the help of district secretary Lynn Yourn, before handing the winning Basin side with their badges.
