TAFE NSW rolls out a new program to major employers in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 4 2023 - 10:31am, first published September 3 2023 - 10:30am
TAFE NSW is providing free business skills training to staff at local businesses as part of a new program. .

With competition for skilled workers at an all-time high, TAFE NSW is rolling out a new program to major employers in the Illawarra and South Coast to help them develop and retain the workers they currently have.

