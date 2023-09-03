South Coast Register
Samuel Markham named 2023 Australian Geographic nature photographer of the year

By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 4 2023 - 10:32am, first published September 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Samuel Markham with the image that earned him the title of 2023 Australian Geographic landscape photographer of the year. Picture supplied.
After facing the terror of battling to save his family's home as the Black Summer bushfires swept through the South Coast, Samuel Markham grabbed his camera.

