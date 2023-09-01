COVID-19 deaths fall again after a staggering rise

The number of COVID-19 deaths across the state has dropped again after a staggering rise in the previous week.
There were 15 COVID-related deaths in NSW during the week ending 4pm on Thursday, August 31.
It had jumped dramatically to 41 the previous week, more than double the 19 in the week ending 4pm on August 17.
Throughout all weeks the number of new COVID-19 cases across the state remained relatively stable, with 1917 recoded in the latest figures.
They included 88 from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District - 45 recorded through PCR tests and 43 from rapid antigen tests.
Over four weeks there were 208 positive PCR tests in the health district, 39 from the Shoalhaven, eight from Kiama, 66 from Shellharbour and 95 from the Wollongong local government area.
