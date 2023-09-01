Through 18 rounds only four sides now remain in the quest for the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield premiership.
The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers, St Georges Basin Dragons, Illaroo Kangaroos and Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls will all battle it out on the weekend, with one side seeing their season come to an end.
Who will step up come tomorrow? and will a dark horse threat emerge?
A meeting between Huskisson and Illaroo means you can almost always count on a quality clash that will be characterised by high effort and even higher intensity.
Both clubs have enjoyed strong seasons, and believe they are a real chance to take home the premiership at the end of the year.
However, both know they will have to be on their a-game from the jump when they kick off on Sunday.
"We're super excited, there's a great energy around the whole club," Illaroo's Jarvis Strand said.
Illaroo are well aware of the strong points of Huskisson's lineup, and know what they need to focus in on come this weekend according to Strand.
"It's no secret that Gary Niemeier is their main threat, the bloke can lock down with his own defence and open up other teams at will," he said.
"Keeping him quiet will be key, but goalkeeper Chris Tweed will be another player we need to keep an eye on."
"When he is 100 per cent on, the bloke is near impossible to get past."
Strand added that the key for Illaroo will be to relax and play the type of football on the weekend that they have all season.
"The key to a strong start will be to not get overwhelmed by the finals, and the crowd, and just settle in and play the football we know we can from the whistle," he said.
The aforementioned Tweed, was equally complimenting of Illaroo and their abilities heading into the weekend.
"Illaroo use their wings well with pace, and use bye line cuts back in the box, but they also take chances and use skills in the 18 yard box, so discipline will be paramount," he said.
Tweed said that while the outcome of the game on the weekend is critical, the side is not overthinking things and just approaching it like every other game.
"The team is excited but in the end it's just another game, we've had a good run this season," he said.
In the last few weeks Huskisson has had the "best training sessions we've had all year" with Tweed adding there's "definitely a good feeling, we've really gelled to another level."
"We'll need to beat them in the midfield and push as a team to maximise chances," he said.
"It will be a game of attrition, so keeping possession and making better chances, as well as being clinical, will be pivotal for early success."
"Finals always tends to up the ante and push people harder to their limits which always makes it an interesting contest down to the last minute."
"Whoever has the most heart will win but a bit of luck always goes a long way."
In their two contests this season, Huskisson dominated in the first winning 6-1, while Illaroo bounced back in their second en route to a 4-2 win.
The clash will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, September 3 at Ison Park.
Two giants will battle on Saturday, with the undefeated minor-premier Milton-Ulladulla Panthers squaring up against last years' premiership winning St Georges Basin Dragons in the qualifying semi-final.
All matches between the sides this season have been entertaining to say the least, however the Dragons have yet been able to find the right combination to issue the Panthers a loss.
Both sides know the talent that each team holds and that the weekend clash is going to be anything but a cakewalk.
Basin head coach, James Gallemore said the team is in very good spirits coming off a strong end to their regular season, and with some key players returning from the sidelines they are in good position heading into the weekend.
"We've had a strong week on the paddock and the vibe has been super positive," he said.
"Most players have made full recoveries from niggling injuries and will be raring to go."
Gallemore noted the danger with Milton to be their structure and accountability with one another on the field.
"They're a really well organised team," he said.
"They are structurally strong with quick skilful attackers, and can transition to counter very quickly."
"We'll need to hit our passing game from the off. Pressing will be a big part of our start, so we'll look to do this collectively to settle ourselves."
There's a level of pressure that always comes with these games, but he said that it is a team's ability to weather that pressure that usually gives them an upper hand on the day.
"Obviously there is extra anticipation for these big games - the more you have played, the better you have a handle on how to control your emotions," he said.
"Players put extra pressure on themselves to start well, but consistency is the key metric we have spoken about all season."
Milton coach, Nick Palagyi, echoed a similar sentiment about controlling emotions and approaching the game like they have any other this year, but noted just how special it feels to be out there with extra weight riding on the end result.
"Finals are special because there's a different path that's offered to you at the end of the match, unlike during the season where you play again the following week regardless of the result," he said.
" We've spoken a lot about what it would take to earn these opportunities over the past few years."
"This season we have the tightest and most supportive playing group that I've ever had the good fortune to coach."
"We just have to relax and play our football. We're not worried about a fast start or over complicating anything."
Palagyi said that they are far from underestimating Basin and know the quality of the side, but are focused on what they can control and the elements that will put them in the best position come Saturday.
"Basin are a quality side and we know we'll need to be at our best, just as we've needed to be in our previous two meetings this year," he said.
"We've worked on what we needed to leading into the match. We just need to keep the focus on ourselves tomorrow."
"We just need to stay true to our playing system and turn in a great performance."
"The squad is really pumped. There's a lot of energy and excitement - we're hungry to get out there on Saturday."
The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers and St Georges Basin Dragons kick off at 3pm, Saturday, September 2 at Ison Park.
