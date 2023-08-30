South Coast Register
Nowra Wellbeing Centre to host 'Make my bear' workshop for Father's Day 2023

Updated August 31 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 7:54am
Around 50 kids will create a bear for their dad on September 2 with openings available for a teddy bear's picnic. File photo.
Veterans and their families are invited to celebrate Father's Day in a truly special way at the "Make my Bear Workshop" hosted by RSL LifeCare Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre.

