Veterans and their families are invited to celebrate Father's Day in a truly special way at the "Make my Bear Workshop" hosted by RSL LifeCare Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre.
This heartwarming event is designed to bring together veterans, their families, and the community for a memorable day of connection and creativity.
The event in collaboration with the Australian Military Bank, and Kookaburra Retreat will bring together the community from all across the Shoalhaven, with heartwarming activities for the little ones like 'pass the parcel' and arts and crafts sessions.
The headliner of the day will be a 'make my bear workshop'.
A teddy bear's picnic is also scheduled for the day, creating a chance for those taking part to share their creations and have afternoon tea.
Organisers said the bear-making workshop is an embodiment of RSL LifeCare's commitment to creating moments of connection and happiness, and there is expected to be 50 people in attendance.
Registrations to make a bear have closed, but there are still openings to be part of the teddy bear's picnic.
The Father's Day event will run at the Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre on Saturday, September 2 from 2pm to 4pm.
