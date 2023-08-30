While it supplies drinking water to the southern Shoalhaven, Porters Creek Dam is also being turned into a prime fishing location.
The dam near Milton has been hailed as a new catch and release fishery, that is expected to become a popular destination among keen anglers.
"This is a new and exciting fishing catch and release location where anglers can target native Australian Bass," said NSW DPI Fisheries deputy director general Sean Sloan.
"This new catch and release sport fishery has opened just in time for the Australian Bass season opening on September 1."
Mr Sloan said turning the dam into a prime fishing location was the result of work between the Department of Primary Industries and Shoalhaven Council.
"Stocking of juvenile Australian Bass in the dam has previously been undertaken by NSW DPI with assistance from Shoalhaven Council," he said.
"This work is part of the native fish stocking program and has successfully established a productive fishery for these iconic sportfish.
"The work by DPI and Shoalhaven City Council to create a new fishery at Porters Creek Dam will provide opportunities that can be enjoyed for generations to come."
Mr Sloan said DPI would continue to work with Shoalhaven City Council to maintain and promote fishing access at the dam.
"The dam will be managed in collaboration with the council as a catch and release fly and lure only fishery - that is, no bait fishing allowed," Mr Sloan said.
"New signage will also be installed at Porters Creek Dam to ensure that the public is aware of these changes.
"DPI Fisheries Officers will also be patrolling the area to ensure that these rules are being followed," he said,
DPI's fish stocking and access programs are supported with funds from the Recreational Fishing Trust, providing an example of fishing licence fees being re-invested back into improving recreational fishing.
